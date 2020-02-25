Beyonce honours Kobe Bryant with special performance of 'XO' and 'Halo'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): Beyonce on Monday (local time) kicked off the official memorial organised for the late basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, by performing her hit songs 'XO' and 'Halo.'

Before the rendition of the melody of 'XO' during the programme in Los Angeles, the pop singer stated: "I'm here because I love Kobe, and this is one of his favourite songs."

Donning a bright yellow pantsuit, with rod straight hair parted from the middle, the singing sensation was accompanied by background musicians.

"I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love", Beyonce continued

The untimely death of Kobe had left the Hollywood and sports fraternity in sorrow. Many chose various platforms and unique ways to honour the lost star.

Earlier in January, the 38-year-old singer had shared a post dedicated to the late father-daughter duo and expressed how she misses him deeply.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe," the caption read.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas in January.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

