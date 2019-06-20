Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Beyonce meets Broadway star Syndee Winters

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Beyonce who has lent her voice for the upcoming Disney's remake recently met Broadway star Syndee Winters.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer who is voicing Disney character Nala in the virtual-production animated remake of The Lion King enjoyed the evening with Winters who is currently seen in the 'Great White Way.'
The two were spotted attending WACO Theater Center's Lion King-themed Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month. During the event, Winters and other cast members from the stage production had performed the musical number "Shadowland."
The 'Queen Bey' singer had heads turned at the event as she was seen wearing a gold-sequenced catsuit featuring the face of a lion and adorned with massive feathers resembling a lion's mane.
The gathering of several A-listers at the event proved to be a fundraiser for L.A.'s non-profit organisation 'Where Art Can Occur' theatre center, a gallery and performance space founded by Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, and husband Richard Lawson.
The star-studded crowd included names Jay Z, the couple's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Anthony Anderson, and Magic Johnson were also among the attendees.
The film 'The Lion King' is set to hit the theatres on July 19, Jon Favreau's directorial film also features Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and James Earl Jones. (ANI)

