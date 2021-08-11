Beyonce says new music is coming soon

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): One year after she dropped her visual album 'Black Is King', singer-songwriter Beyonce is teasing new music.

As per People magazine, the 39-year-old singer confirmed in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar that she is working on her next album.

The Grammy Award winner graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar's September Icon issue, where she revealed when fans can expect to hear her next album.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," she said.

The music icon revealed that she has been working hard in the studio for over a year, explaining that the creative process takes time.

"Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies," Beyonce said.

Beyonce, who has released six studio albums to date, told Harper's Bazaar that time melts away when she's making music.

"Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old," she told the magazine.

The singer added, "Yes, the music is coming!"





Beyonce's 'Black Is King', which debuted on Disney+ last year, came after the singer collaborated on 'The Lion King' soundtrack.

Her song 'Black Parade', which was recorded for the film, earned her a Grammy Award for best R&B performance. The award made history as her 28th win, making Beyonce the show's most-decorated female artist of all time.

"Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night," she said while accepting her award at the March event.

While she's been focused in the studio, Beyonce is also making plenty of time for her family. The artist shares daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy and son Sir with rapper-husband Jay-Z.

The mom of three gave her twins a birthday shoutout in June, writing on her website, "What's better than 1 gift... 2," and adding, "Happy birthday Rumi and Sir."

In her acceptance speech at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyonce again celebrated her children, praising Blue Ivy during her win for the best music video, which she earned for her 'Brown Skin Girl' collaboration.

"It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching," she explained.

"Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock," Beyonce added at the time.

Beyonce released her sixth studio album, 'Lemonade', in April 2016. She released the collaborative album 'Everything is Love' with her husband, Jay-Z, in June 2018, and curated the soundtrack 'The Lion King: The Gift', released in July 2019.

Apart from fresh music, the singer will release a new collection for her Adidas x Ivy Park clothing line that is inspired by her childhood in Texas and American history. The collection will launch on August 19. (ANI)

