Beyonce shares unseen picture of her twins in birthday reflection post

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Musical powerhouse Beyonce, who recently celebrated her 38th birthday, shared some rare pictures of her twins which is just dripping love.

On Friday morning, American singer-songwriter shared a new collection of pictures on her website with the caption "YOUR B AT 37" from her life over the last year.

Out of all, one adorable picture of the pop-star holding her twins -- daughter Rumi and son Sir-- on Halloween last year, stole the heart of her fans.

The twins can be seen wearing matching colourful outfits for the snap, featuring straps in a green, yellow and red stripe pattern.

"Thank you from the depths of me for all my Birthday Loving," the singer addressed her fans in a handwritten note, above the pictures. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my Blessings, my wins, and my Losses. I thank GOD for All of you!"

"I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job BAAAABY. Here is your B at 37," she continued, concluding with a hand-drawn heart and, "Love y'all." (ANI)

