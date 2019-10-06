Beyonce, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Beyonce, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Beyonce sizzles in gold dress at Tyler Perry's gala

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:14 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 'The Lion King' actress turned heads in a gold-beaded gown at Tyler Perry's star-studded affair in Atlanta.
She made a surprise appearance at the gala on Saturday night where Hollywood's biggest celebrities gathered around for the Tyler Perry Studio grand opening gala, reported E! News.
The 'Spirit' songstress was all smiles as she posed with guests at the event. She looked enchanting in a gold-beaded gown by Yousef Al Jasmi that hugged her curves and featured long sleeves. She paired her elegant ensemble with a pastel-coloured clutch and statement jewelry pieces, like diamond-encrusted drop earrings.
Giving her glittering dress an extra bit of oomph and a dash of colour she donned a fiery red-orange lip. The rest of her makeup was minimal.
It is not clear if her husband, Jay-Z, accompanied her to the event but her mom, Tina Knowles was there.
Other notable guests at Perry's gala included Kelly Rowland, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, Taraji P. Henson and her fiance Kelvin Hayden and many, many more A-listers. (ANI)

