Beyonce's daughter makes her debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:05 IST

'It' returning to theatres with new footage from sequel!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Nope, we're not clowning around! The 2017 hit horror film 'It' is returning to theatres ahead of its sequel, so get ready to be scared out of your wits by the creepy clown Pennywise.