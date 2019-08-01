Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Image courtesy: Instagram
Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Image courtesy: Instagram

Beyonce's daughter makes her debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Singer Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just 7 years old, has already achieved a major feat at such a young age.
Queen Bey and Jay-Z's eldest daughter has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time for the 2019 hit song 'Brown Skin Girl'. The hit track from 'The Lion King: The Gift' album is currently at no. 76 on the list, reported E! News.
The song is performed by SAINt JHN, Wizkid, and Queen Bey, who has also lent her voice for the role of Nala in the 2019 remake of 'The Lion King'.
Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter makes a cameo on the catchy track by singing the opening lyrics.
"Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world. I never trade you for anybody else," she can be heard singing.
Interestingly, this isn't Blue's only connection to the album. She also appears in the music video for the song 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King'. The album, which Beyonce calls a "love letter to Africa", is currently in the no. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
The young star has also appeared on other tracks before, but this is her first Billboard debut. For instance, she has sung her own rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' on Beyonce's 'Homecoming' album and has also shown off her rapping skills on 'Blue's Freestyle/We Family', a bonus track from Jay's '4:44' album.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are also proud parents to 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Helmed by Jon Favreau, 'The Lion King', had hit the theatres on July 19 and released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:42 IST

Shay Mitchell confesses she wears diapers!

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell, who is currently expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, released a new episode of YouTube series 'Almost Ready' where she confessed to wearing diapers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:21 IST

Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Giving a bolt out of the blue, actor Dia Mirza on Thursday announced separation with husband Sahil Sangha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:11 IST

Our President is a piece of s***: John Legend calls out Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): After Cardi B, now singer John Legend has slammed US President Donald Trump for his inflammatory Twitter attacks on Baltimore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:05 IST

'It' returning to theatres with new footage from sequel!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Nope, we're not clowning around! The 2017 hit horror film 'It' is returning to theatres ahead of its sequel, so get ready to be scared out of your wits by the creepy clown Pennywise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:05 IST

Shilpa Shetty all set for Bollywood comeback!

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty who was last seen on the silver screen in 2014 is making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:05 IST

Get ready to experience your worst nightmare with 'Ghost Stories'

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): After Netflix's hit anthology film 'Lust Stories', ace filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for the upcoming project 'Ghost Stories'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:59 IST

Nathalie Emmanuel says Emilia Clarke inspires her, calls her "a beast"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei, an advisor to actor Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen in the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', opened up about how she is inspired by her co-star.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:46 IST

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham poked fun at Idris Elba for 'Cats'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Idris Elba who is currently enjoying the success of his latest outing 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' says Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teased him about his upcoming musical 'Cats.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Huma Qureshi gearing up for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Huma Qureshi who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' is leaving no stone unturned to put her best foot forward for her Hollywood debut in the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:44 IST

Selma Blair struggles with insomnia amid MS battle

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair is feeling "afraid" as she struggles with insomnia amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:29 IST

Woodstock 50 music festival officially cancelled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): A huge US music festival to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Woodstock music festival is now officially cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:20 IST

Billie Eilish reveals she sought therapy for anxiety, depression

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opened up about her mental health struggles and the downside of sudden fame.

Read More
iocl