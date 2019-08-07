Picture of Beyonce acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Beyonce's portrait in shimmery gold going on display at Smithsonian Gallery

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Popstar Beyonce's historic Vogue portrait will soon be put on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
According to People, the portrait was shot by 24-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who gained worldwide fame for becoming the first African-American photographer to shoot a cover for the famous fashion publication in its 125-year history.
The photographer announced the exciting news on Twitter on Tuesday.
"A year ago today we broke the flood gates open. Now I'm glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection," he wrote alongside the picture, which shows the 37-year-old singer wearing a shimmery gold Valentino dress and a hat by Philip Treacy London.
The portrait, which appeared in Vogue's September issue, is titled "See Your Halo" and was taken in London.
Further details regarding the dates as to when will the portrait go on display is yet to be announced.
The National Portrait Gallery confirmed the portrait has been acquired, telling PEOPLE in a statement, "We are delighted to acquire this magnificent portrait of Beyonce."
Mitchell, an Atlanta native, opened up about working with the star, telling Vogue last year and as reported by People, "When she sat down for me there was immediately the kind of comfort level you'd have with a friend, which was quite unexpected."
"You'd imagine someone as famous as Beyonce to be protective of her image, but she was really an open book -- and that's exactly what you want as a photographer," he explained to Vogue and as reported by People.
"It's funny because I'm pretty sure she headlined the first concert I ever went to, when I was maybe eight or nine, so you could say we met in a past life." (ANI)

