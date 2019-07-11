Big Machines to re-release Taylor Swift's early singles on limited-edition vinyl

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): To mark the 13th anniversary of Taylor Swift's debut album, Taylor Swift, this October, Big Machine Records has announced the vinyl release of five songs featured in the album.

Swift's former record label, Big Machine, announced Wednesday that a 7-inch vinyl edition of 'Teardrops on My Guitar,' her second single, is available for pre-order. The record will be a limited-edition, numbered release, reported Entertainment Weekly.

This follows the June 20 announcement of a vinyl release for 'Tim McGraw,' which quickly sold out.

The release was planned before music manager Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine, a development Swift called "my worst case scenario," accusing Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying" toward her over multiple years.

Swift's seventh album, 'Lover', is scheduled to release on August 23. (ANI)

