'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik pays ode to Salman Khan with debut hindi single 'Chota Bhaijaan'

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Tajikistani social media sensation Abdu Rozik, who's among the contestants on actor Salman Khan hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', has released his maiden Hindi single, 'Chota Bhaijaan', on Saturday.

The new song premiered on Rozik's YouTube channel and is a fun-filled ode to Salman, who is famously known as Bhaijaan among fans.

In the song's music video, Rozik is seen imitating key fashion looks of the actor from films like 'Dabangg' and 'Wanted'. The lyrics of 'Chota Bhaijaan' spotlight Rozik's immense love and respect for his mentor whose legacy he effortlessly praises throughout the song.

Speaking about his first Hindi single, Rozik said, "Today on 8th October 2022, I am launching my first ever Hindi song, a dream I had since I was young watching the old cassettes of all those old famous Hindi movies in my village in Tajikistan. I am personally dedicating this to Sir Salman Khan Bhaijaan who inspired me to visit India more and who gave me a chance in his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan."

"I cannot speak Hindi yet...but I could not speak English either 5 months ago so I will do my very best for all of you and love you all for all your support. I have watched, loved, and listened to Hindi music since I was young so here, we go at the first attempt to sing Hindi," he continued.



Earlier this year, Rozik was noticed by Salman during IIFA 2022 and was offered a role in his Farhad Samji directorial film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Talking about meeting the actor and working in his film, Rozik added, "I met Salman bhai at IIFA and bonded well with him. That's how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in Bollywood. This is my maiden venture in Bollywood and I'm nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called chota bhaijaan by people I meet and I'm humbled."

Further speaking about the superstar, he said that Salman is a great human being who has a good heart, "I cannot be more grateful. I hope that I can repay him one day for this opportunity. He is a very sweet man."

Meanwhile, life hasn't been a cakewalk for Rozik as he was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. His family had minimal means of survival and couldn't afford any medical treatment for his disorder.

Unable to read or write, Abdu started to hum his own tunes and write his own lyrics to block out the negativity and started to home-school himself. Later, while singing on the streets of Tajikistan he was spotted and sponsored by a member of the UAE's royal family. This helped Rozik to harness and hone his skills and allowed him to travel all over the world. (ANI)

