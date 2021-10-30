'Bijlee Bijlee' out: music video debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Harrdy Sandhu has released his latest single 'Bijlee Bijlee' on Saturday, marking the music video debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak posted a snippet from the music video and wrote, "ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I've been obsessed with this song for one month and I'm so excited to share it with all of you."



The song also marks Harrdy's reunion with the dream team of BPraak, Jaani, and Arvindr Khaira post his 2018 hit 'Kya Baat Ay'.

Talking about how all of it came about, Harrdy said, "'Bijlee Bijlee' is one of those songs that has taken its own sweet time to come out because we had been working on it for the longest time but due to the unfortunate circumstances in the past few months, its release kept on delaying. Nonetheless, I am more than ecstatic that it's out now! It was so much fun working with my favourites BPraak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Palak, and the whole team that brought this project to life. Words fall short to describe this experience since I've been away from the recording studio for a while because of my acting projects; now my heart is full, I have come back to my first love - singing! I hope you like 'Bijlee Bijlee' and support me as always!"



'Bijlee Bijlee' is an uptempo song that has Harrdy's vocals meticulously built around a dance-infused beat created by BPraak. Penned down by Jaani, the lyrics paint the picture of him falling for an "out-of-the-world" love interest, played by Palak. What follows is larger than life affair in the grandest way possible, conceptualised by director Arvindr Khaira.

BPraak talked about what makes the song different from the rest.

"When we were planning 'Bijlee Bijlee' in the studio, all we knew was the fact that it has to be different; completely away from any current trends and make music that's fresh. Harrdy paji genuinely out-delivered himself and made the vocals sound even better than I expected! It was an amazing time to get together with my brother after so long and create much more than a song; we are creating history right here, right now," he said.

Jaani shared that he could only think of "Harrdy paji" while writing this song.

He shared, "Harrdy paji and I have made so many songs together that we work in perfect unison. I wrote 'Bijlee Bijlee' with him in my mind. I feel nobody else can match his energy and I don't think anyone could do justice to this song like him. I am so proud of the final product and I wish nothing but the best for him!'



Palak Tiwari, who showcased some stupendous dance moves in her first-ever music video, shared, "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do." (ANI)

