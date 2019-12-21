Billie Eilish invites James Corden to her house in this week's Carpool Karaoke

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 21 (ANI): Singing sensation Billie Eilish broke the monotony of 'The Late Late Show' and invited the English television host James Corden into her family home to talk of her career and mostly to meet her pet spider tarantula.

The show generally has James driving the streets of Los Angeles with wildly famous artists in his Carpool Karaoke segment, but the latest instalment saw a twist in the story where he got such a personal look into the life of the 18-year-old.

The duo kick-started the segment with energetic renditions of the popstar's widely lauded 'bad guy' and 'all the good girls go to hell' from her breakout album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?'.

Billie talked of her career experience during the initial stages which was followed by a meeting with her pet spider tarantula, which Corden was afraid of in the beginning.

After bopping to Eilish's hits, the host gave a ukulele to the singer. The star told Corden she wrote her first song on a ukulele when she was only Seven years old.

After she strummed a few of her tunes on the ukulele, the pair sang her first hit song, 'Ocean Eyes,' which Eilish said she recorded at 13.

Billie also got emotional while singing the song and when asked by Corden, she mentioned: "That song is the reason that I have the life I have." (ANI)

