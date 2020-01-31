Billie Eilish recalls one-year completion of her song 'Bury a Friend'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): Grammy winner Billie Eilish on Friday took a memory down the lane by posting a snippet of her third single 'Bury a Friend' on Instagram.

The 18-year-old singer documented the one-year completion of her song, released on January 30 last year, by sharing an Instagram story.

The crooner shared a snippet from the official music video and wrote: "one year ago todaaaay.'



'Bury a Friend' is the third single from her debut studio album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Eilish co-writes majority of the songs with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who wrote this one and later went to produce it.

The young music sensation has become the talk of the town after she swept the Grammy's top four honours in this year's Grammy Awards.

She bagged awards for the best pop vocal album, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the awards.

On Thursday, The Academy's official Twitter handle announced a special performance by Billie on the 92nd Oscars.



On the professional front, she has been signed up to sing the latest James Bond theme song - the title tune of 'No Time to Die'. (ANI)

