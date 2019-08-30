Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.

The 17-year-old singer was featured on the cover of the Nylon Germany magazine which highlighted "digital prodigies."

The image and its motion picture were shared on Instagram, which made the young singer upset with the magazine for using her image without her permission.

"what the f--- is this s---," the furious star began her lengthy comment on Instagram. "

"1. I was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input. 3. You're gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? That's not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... I did not consent in any way. 4. ANNNDDD YOU'RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F---IN HAIR? booooooooooo to you."

Eilish concluded her lambasting with a middle-finger emoji.

Shortly after Eilish's social media post, Nylon magazine updated its post along with a note explaining its actions.

"For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honour Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us," read the clarification, directed at Eilish and her fans.

Meanwhile, the singer has not reverted to the updated post of the magazine on social media. (ANI)