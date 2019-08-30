Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.
The 17-year-old singer was featured on the cover of the Nylon Germany magazine which highlighted "digital prodigies."
The image and its motion picture were shared on Instagram, which made the young singer upset with the magazine for using her image without her permission.
"what the f--- is this s---," the furious star began her lengthy comment on Instagram. "
"1. I was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input. 3. You're gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? That's not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... I did not consent in any way. 4. ANNNDDD YOU'RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F---IN HAIR? booooooooooo to you."
Eilish concluded her lambasting with a middle-finger emoji.
Shortly after Eilish's social media post, Nylon magazine updated its post along with a note explaining its actions.
"For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honour Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us," read the clarification, directed at Eilish and her fans.
Meanwhile, the singer has not reverted to the updated post of the magazine on social media. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:44 IST

Kim Kardashian announces Kanye West's new album 'Jesus Is King'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer-rapper Kanye West will soon drop his new album 'Jesus is King', revealed his wife Kim Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:03 IST

Actor Melissa Errico saves man who fell onto subway tracks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor-singer Melissa Errico turned into a saviour for a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:39 IST

'Saaho' reviews: Fans compare it with 'Avengers: Endgame', hail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in 'Baahubali', has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release 'Saaho' which hit theatres on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's when you can watch 'Terminator: Dark Fate'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall as the release date of Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:00 IST

'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable, crosses 175 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'Mission Mangal' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The multi-starrer flick has surpassed the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Hrithik, Tiger's action packed film 'War' filmed in seven countries

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'WAR' which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:50 IST

Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie are being 'robbed blind' by monkeys in India!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen and Ygritte are currently in India! Well, not the characters but the actors who play the parts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:40 IST

To celebrate 'Saaho' release, Prabhas fans pour milk on actor's cutout

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): It is no secret that Prabhas isn't treated just as an actor or a superstar down South. Such is the craze for the actor that people go all out to shower their love on him and his films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:19 IST

Eddie Murphy to start making music for public

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and singer Eddie Murphy who is returning to 'Saturday Night Live' after a gap of 35 years is all set to make music and release it for the public for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:27 IST

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi to star in 'Mimi', first look poster out

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): After impressing fans with their mind-blowing performances in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are back with another film 'Mimi.'

Read More
iocl