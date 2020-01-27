Billie Eilish strikes soulful chord in 2020 Grammys performance

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Billie Eilish, the youngest nominee in Grammy history to be nominated in all four general-field categories took to the stage to render a sparkling performance with her soulful "When the Party's Over" at Los Angles Staples Center.

Eilish (18), whose debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' picked up the Best Pop Vocal Album was joined by brother, Finneas O'Connell to render an emotional piano-laced ballad.

The six-time Grammy nominee stayed seated throughout the quiet and highly emotional stage performance, while her brother played the piano.

The heart-wrenching performance was in line with the subdued nature of the event, which paid tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter on Saturday morning, cited The Hollywood reporter.

The young talent is one among the most streamed artists, best known for her hits singles 'bury a friend', 'lovely' and 'when the party's over'.

Billie co-writes the majority of her songs with her famous musician-actor brother Finneas O'Connel.

She debuted in the music industry in November 2016 with her widely popular single 'Ocean eyes' in November. She dropped her debut album 'don't smile at me' in August 2017.

The album contains hit singles 'bellyache', 'ocean eyes' and 'idontwannabeyouanymore'.

She received six Grammy nominations: Record of the Year (Bad Guy), Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go), Song of the Year ( Bad Guy), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Bad Guy), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go).

The 2020 Grammy nomination makes her the youngest artist ever to gain a nod in the four main categories in the same year.

On the other professional front, she will sing the latest James Bond theme song - the title tune of 'No Time to Die'. (ANI)

