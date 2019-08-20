Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' dethrones 'Old Town Road' on Billboard Hot 100

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has dethroned Lil Nas X's record-setting track 'Old Town Road' to be seated atop Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Eilish's 'Bad guy' which came as the fifth track from her album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where do we go?' earlier this year has replaced 'Old Town Road' which maintained it's stay on the top for 19 weeks, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Nas X's track was the longest-running track at the No.1 position on the chart and after nine consecutive weeks in the second position, 'Bad Guy' holds the record for most weeks spent in the runner-up spot before rising to the top.

With this, Eilish also became the first-ever artist born in the 2000s to come first at the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also earned the title of becoming the youngest artist to top the list since Lorde did in 2013 when she was 16 with her track 'Royals'.

Eilish's achievement received a thumbs up from scores of music celebrities congratulating her on Twitter.

Nas X himself was quick in tweeting, "congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!"

Billy Ray Cyrus, who is also featured on the popular "Old Town Road" remix, also congratulated the 17-year old singer in his tweet.

"Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride." (ANI)

