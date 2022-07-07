Birthday Special: Take a look at Kailash Kher's chartbuster tracks

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Singer Kailash Kher is known for his soulful music and super hit chartbuster tracks. As the singer turns a day older today, take a look at some of his blockbuster hit songs.

1. Teri Deewani

Released in the year 2006, 'Teri Deewani' was part of Kailash Kher's popular album 'Kailasa', which received a lot of appreciation from the fans and even after 16 years of its release, the song remains unforgettable. With over 115 million views on YouTube, the 5-minute-long song is one of Kailash Kher's most popular hits and it was 'Kailasa's' first music video which brought much-deserved fame to the brand.



2. Saiyyaan

The evergreen soulful song of the 49-year-old singer belongs to his blockbuster hit album 'Jhooomo Re' which was released in the year 2006 and became an instant hit soon after it was out. With over 50 million views on YouTube, the song was written and sung by Kailash Kher himself.



3. Allah Ke Bande



Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song 'Allah Ke Bande' was the part of the film 'Waisa Bhi Hota Hai - 2' which featured Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The song was Kailash Kher's first hit song of his career in 2003 and he was awarded the 'Star Screen - Best Male Playback' award for his music.



4. Jay-Jaykaara

The song from the biggest hit of the Indian Cinema 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', featured Telugu actor Prabhas in the lead role. The spiritual song written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by MM Kareem and the Hindi vocals were sung by Kailash, was released in the year 2017 and became a popular hit.



5. Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi

Composed by the Oscar winner A.R Rahman, the song featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film 'Swades' and was appreciated by the netizens. The 'Arziyan' singer collaborated with Udit Narayan for this evergreen song. Even after 18 years of its release, the song is still loved by the audience and is known as one of the best travel songs in Hindi cinema.



Meanwhile, the 'Mere Nishaan' singer was also a part of many singing reality shows and apart from cinemas, he also led his voice for many big daily soaps as well. (ANI)

