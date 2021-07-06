Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani make marriage official, share glimpses from intimate ceremony

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Three days after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made their marriage Instagram official by sharing adorable glimpses from their special day on the photo-sharing platform.

The 'Rich Girl' songstress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures, one of which features herself and Shelton kissing each other while standing in front of their 5-tier wedding cake.



Stefani's photos showed various moments from her and Shelton's dreamy wedding, including one moment in which Shelton drove her off in a golf cart decorated with white flowers and bows, as she held her bouquet of white roses in the air.



According to People magazine, for the affair, Stefani wore a custom lily-white 'Vera Wang Haute' silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt.

Keeping her whole look simple, the star pulled her blonde hair back under a white long veil, hand-embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and their kids.

For makeup, Stefani opted for dark eyeliner and a simple red lip. She accessorized her look with gold bangle bracelets, matching earrings, and a necklace.

On the other hand, Shelton too kept his ensemble simple yet fun. He wore a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest, and bow tie but opted for classic blue jeans for bottom wear.



Earlier in the day, Stefani confirmed that she and Shelton had tied the knot by posting a boomerang video with the caption "July 3, 2021" -- the date she and Shelton said their 'I Dos'.

The two got hitched on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously revealed to the outlet that he had built a chapel with the intention of marrying Stefani there. The couple had their nuptials in a small intimate ceremony at a church built on the estate.

The wedding news came three days after People magazine reported that the much-in-love duo has applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.

The singers met at the sets of 'The Voice' in 2015, where the couple bonded over their recent divorces- Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

In July 2015, Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage. Then, just weeks later, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale shocked fans by calling it quits after 13 years of marriage and three children.

The duo started dating in 2015- a few months after their divorces and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020.

Meanwhile, during the last year, the two spent their entire quarantines together and even teamed up for 'Happy Anywhere' in January 2020 and 'Nobody but You' in July of that same year.

In October, Shelton popped up the big question to Stefani. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a photo featuring themselves kissing each other as Stefani showed off her stunning ring.

As per People magazine, Shelton asked the question "at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic," and have finally got married at the same place. (ANI)

