Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reflects on his battle with cancer

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): Mark Hoppus, bassist and co-lead vocalist of American rock band Blink-182, recently shared an uplifting message about the current state of his health.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hoppus, who announced in late September that he was "cancer-free" after publicly disclosing his diagnosis in June, took to Instagram and alongside a photo of himself crouching by a toilet, wrote, "I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching."

The 49-year-old musician continued, "If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am. I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving."



Earlier this summer, Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The musician has regularly updated fans on the status of his health during his cancer battle.

In June, he said that he was remaining "hopeful and positive" for a cancer-free future while still going through the next several months of treatment. Positive news arrived in late September when Hoppus announced that his oncologist had declared him "cancer-free."

"Thank you, God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," the artist added, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

