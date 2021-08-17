Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing minor in 1965

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): American singer Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who claims that the singer allegedly sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12-years-old.

As per the legal documents obtained by Variety, the woman who is identified only as J.C. in the complaint stated that the singer allegedly groomed her for sex and sexually abused her in his New York City pad back in 1965 when she was underage.

The suit further alleges that Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol, and established an emotional connection that allowed him to sexually abuse her for a period of several weeks.



The woman had also claimed that she was abused multiple times over a six-week period from April to May 1965. Dylan allegedly used threats of physical violence, "leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." The abuse is alleged to have occurred at the Hotel Chelsea in New York.

As per Variety, the suit filed by attorneys Daniel Isaacs and Peter Gleason allege claims of "assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Variety reported that the woman had filed suit under the New York's Child Victims Act, "the 2019 law that opened a two-year period during which the ordinary statute of limitations was suspended for claims of child sexual abuse. The deadline to file such a suit fell on Saturday, and the suit against Dylan was filed on Friday night."

The 'Like A Rolling Stone' singer's spokesman in a statement said that, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

On a related note, several other high-profile complaints relating to the same cause were filed recently, including one against comedian Horatio Sanz and another against Nicki Minaj and her husband. (ANI)

