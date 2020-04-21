Bon Jovi cancels 2020 tours, gives refund to help fans pay bills amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Rock Band Bon Jovi announced on Monday that they are cancelling all their upcoming tours entirely due to coronavirus outbreak.

The rock band posted a statement on Twitter which further said that the cancelling of the tours will enable the ticketholders to get a refund of the ticket amount which will further help them in paying for their bills in the ongoing testing times.

"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries," read a statement from the band.

Further assuring their fans that the band will always be there for them in the tough times, the statement said, "These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you."

"We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come," the statement further read.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted many concerts and tours and the latest one in the list is that of Bon Jovi's.

While many of the artists chose to postpone their shows and assure their fans of a show sometime later, Bon Jovi decided to refund the ticket prices to their fans to help them in sailing through the hard times. (ANI)

