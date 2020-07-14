Brad Paisley thanks fans for 'hopefully once-in-a-lifetime' drive-thru concert amid COVID-19 spike

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Brad Paisley performed at the first of three 'Live From the Drive-In' tour dates on Sunday night (local time) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fox News, the 43-year-old singer and his band performed live with speakers around the parking lot. Guests were also required to wear masks when entering the venue, according to Nashville's mandate.

He ended his concert saying," I will never forget this hopefully once-in-a-lifetime thing," according to The Indy Star.

His first stop of the tour was in St. Louis on Friday, followed by Nashville on Saturday and Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to The Tennessean, the country singer said at the start of the Nashville concert, "This is how you do music in 2020, folks."

During that concert, he joked, "We have had many a person tell me that they conceived their child after my concert, somewhere. I don't think it's ever happened during. We know what you're doing on the back row, right now!"

The outlet also reported that Paisley asked fans to "honk or something" after performances in lieu of clapping.

The 'Whiskey Lullaby' singer told his fans, "Thank you so much for giving us this memory tonight, everybody. I hope we've given you a memory. We're gonna get through this."

Each concertgoer received enough space for their cars, watching the show outside of their cars and space to socially distance from the next group.

Parking spots were on a first-come basis and split into three lots. The closer the lot was to the stage, the more a fan paid. (ANI)

