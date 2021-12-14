Brad Pitt set to officially start new career in music industry

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt would be adding another role to his ever-growing resume with the actor and Oscar-winning producer's new venture into the music world.

According to E! News, the 57-year-old actor has teamed up with Emmy-winning music producer Damien Quintard to reopen Miraval Studios, the legendary recording facility located at Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, that has hosted sessions for Pink Floyd, Sting and the Cranberries, after a complete redesign.

The music studio, which was built in 1977 by Chateau Miraval's then-owner Jacques Loussier, largely sat unused for two decades until Pitt and Quintard decided to renovate the space for musicians to take on new recordings.

In a press release, Quintard said that he "immediately clicked" with Pitt when the two met in Paris. He recalled, "It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound. I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music."

The updated studio will feature much of its original recording equipment integrated into a modern setting, including a desk personally designed by Pitt and Quintard.



It will also boast multiple recording booths, sound and video editing work stations, rare musical gears and synthesizers and a mezzanine overlooking the entire studio.

According to Quintard, the facility has "redefined a remarkable natural reverb so we can record voices or instruments anywhere in the studio. It really is a space where you can produce anything from pop and rock, to hip-hop and classical records."

A tower that can house visiting musicians is connected to the studio, so artists are never far from their work and can spend weeks on the property recording their next masterpieces. Other amenities available include access to the estate's swimming pool and catering from chefs at Chateau Miraval.

As fans know, Chateau Miraval is a property close to Pitt's heart. The Oscar winner purchased the property with then-partner Angelina Jolie in 2012 and the two exchanged vows at the estate's chapel in 2014.

Though Pitt split with Jolie 2016, he still retains ownership of the estate, which is renowned for its on-site vineyard.

"The combination of Brad's vision for Miraval and our common passion for taking the time to make simple but beautiful things has resulted in something that is one-of-a-kind. We are so excited for musicians of all types to be a part of what we've created," said Quintard.

As per E! News, Miraval Studios will officially open in the summer of 2022. (ANI)

