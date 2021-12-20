British quartet Il Divo member Carlos Marin dies at 53

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Musician Carlos Marin, who was part of the British singing group Il Divo, died on Sunday at the age of 53.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of his death was not revealed; however, he had been hospitalized recently. The group announced his death via its Instagram account.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," the post read.

It continued, "He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."



The post was signed by the group's three surviving members David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler.

The news of his death comes three days after Spanish news outlet El Pais reported that Marin had been put into a medically induced coma in Manchester Royal Hospital in the United Kingdom.

The hospitalization followed what El Pais reported was a weeklong illness Marin was dealing with while on tour in England. The group confirmed this via Twitter.

Il Divo was formed by music producer Simon Cowell in 2003. Prior to joining the group, he had performed in several stage productions, including 'Les Miserables', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Grease'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Il Divo has released 10 studio albums, starting with 'Il Divo' in 2004 and most recently 'For Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown' in 2021. Marin also released a solo album, 'Portrait', last year. (ANI)

