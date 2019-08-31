Sam Asghari and Britney Spears (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:34 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American pop singer Britney Spears bid adieu to her long tresses and opted for a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
According to Fox News, the pair sat at the corner table at the popular West Hollywood Italian restaurant where the singer appeared in casual and was seen with a new brunette hairdo.
"She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot and was with two security guards," according to a source cited by 'Entertainment Tonight,' reported Fox News.
The 37-year-old singer is currently on a quest for peace and understanding social media of late. Her public appearance comes just days after she shared a picture on Instagram giving out a message to "pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win," and criticizing "fake" people and "haters."
"Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she captioned the post. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!," she wrote as the caption.
Her boyfriend Asghari echoed Spears' sentiment and commented under her post. "Winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) [?]," he wrote.
The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple last month during the premiere for Quentin Tarantino's latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
The 'Baby One More Time' singer looked youthful as she graced the carpet in a tight-fitting red dress of her own and her blond hair pulled back was a visual treat. Meanwhile, her boyfriend looked dapper in a cream suit, white shirt, black tie, and suede black boots.
The love birds looked smitten as they posed for pictures, before turning and giving each other a smooch for photographers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:44 IST

Kim Kardashian announces Kanye West's new album 'Jesus Is King'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer-rapper Kanye West will soon drop his new album 'Jesus is King', revealed his wife Kim Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:03 IST

Actor Melissa Errico saves man who fell onto subway tracks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor-singer Melissa Errico turned into a saviour for a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:39 IST

'Saaho' reviews: Fans compare it with 'Avengers: Endgame', hail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in 'Baahubali', has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release 'Saaho' which hit theatres on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's when you can watch 'Terminator: Dark Fate'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall as the release date of Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:00 IST

'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable, crosses 175 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'Mission Mangal' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The multi-starrer flick has surpassed the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Hrithik, Tiger's action packed film 'War' filmed in seven countries

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'WAR' which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:50 IST

Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie are being 'robbed blind' by monkeys in India!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen and Ygritte are currently in India! Well, not the characters but the actors who play the parts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:40 IST

To celebrate 'Saaho' release, Prabhas fans pour milk on actor's cutout

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): It is no secret that Prabhas isn't treated just as an actor or a superstar down South. Such is the craze for the actor that people go all out to shower their love on him and his films.

Read More
iocl