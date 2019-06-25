Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Britney Spears "doing a lot better" as she enjoys chill vacation with mother

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): After months of personal turmoil, singer-songwriter Britney Spears is enjoying a chill trip with her mother, Lynne Spears. The two flew to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a mother-daughter vacation.
A source told US Weekly that the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a relaxing weekend on the beach.
"Britney and Lynne spent the entire weekend relaxing on the beach and in the water. Lynne took the photos and videos that Britney posted on Instagram. Britney loves doing impromptu little photo shoots and has a blast in front of the camera," the source said.
"It was just a really chill, fun girls' weekend in paradise. Britney has been doing a lot better. Taking off the last few months really helped her refresh and focus on her well-being," the source continued.
In the photos and videos posted by the 37-year-old singer on her Instagram account, she can be seen posing in a variety of bikinis and said that the island territory is "paradise."
Apart from rocking bikinis during her exotic vacation, the singer also showed off the coolest hats ever, which she bought as souvenirs.
The getaway came two after Britney checked out of a wellness centre in California, where she sought mental health support in the wake of her father Jamie Spears' medical issues.
Following the stay at the wellness centre, Britney has been trying to get out from her father's conservatorship, which has been in place since her mental breakdown in 2007 and 2008.
In May, the singer's mother, filed court documents to request updates on the conservatorship because she "simply wants to know what's going on and feels she should have that right just as much as Jamie does."
Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge granted Britney a five-year restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi, who subjected her and her family to severe mental trauma, according to court documents filed by the singer's attorneys.
During the court proceedings, the singer's father admitted that his relationship with Britney "has always been strained."
Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph had told TMZ in May he did not want her to work again until she was "ready, physically, mentally and passionately."
Britney later assured fans during an encounter with paparazzi that "of course" they will see her perform again soon.
Britney's family has long blamed the ex-manager for taking the singer down the bad path that ended with her mental breakdown in 2008. (ANI)

