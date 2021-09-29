Britney Spears' father says proposed conservator not qualified enough, opposes replacement

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has objected to a proposal by his daughter's attorney about who should replace him as temporary conservator of her estate.

According to Fox News, in a Monday dated court filing, Jamie argued that Mathew Rosengart's request to appoint John Zabel to replace him "should be denied". He and his legal team also are claiming there's no need for a replacement because he currently still holds the position.

"First, there is no need for a temporary conservator because there is no vacancy in the position of the conservator. Mr Spears continues to serve faithfully as Conservator of the Estate, as he has done for the past thirteen years. Mr Spears has no and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated," Jamie's legal team argued in court papers.

Britney's father went on to claim that the court has "been provided little to no information" about Zabel, calling him "apparently a stranger to this Court." His legal team claimed Zabel is "not a licensed fiduciary."

They stated, "Third, based upon what is known about Mr Zabel, he does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over a complex, USD 60 million (approx.) conservatorship estate on a temporary or immediate basis. Ms Spears' counsel does not even provide information as to whether Mr Zabel could get bonded."



His last reason for objecting to Zabel as a potential replacement was that he's "not well suited" to manage the estate as "he was scammed out of over one million of his own money in a fraudulent real investment project, despite being referred to as a 'highly qualified' certified public accountant with 'substantial' experience in finance, reported Fox News."

Last week, Rosengart filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court asking for Britney's conservatorship to end this fall and without the need for the singer to have to undergo mental health or medical evaluations. He also pointed to her father's alleged inexperience prior to taking over the star's estate years ago.

"By way of illustration, Mr Spears had no training in matters of economics or finance. In fact, prior to assuming the post of conservator, his own modest finances were in array and he filed for bankruptcy. Relatedly, although our investigation is ongoing and further investigation is warranted, Mr Spears's mismanagement of Ms Spears's Estate is evident and ongoing," Rosengart stated in the filing.

Meanwhile, in a response to Jamie's objection, Rosengart wrote in the filing that Jamie has no room to toss around language pointing out anyone's shortcomings as Jamie himself has been at the forefront of scrutiny during his own time at the conservatorship helm.

Jamie has been in control of Spears' finances since 2008 after the pop star underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with Jamie over the past years as she's worked to get control of her life back.

He too has filed a request for the conservatorship to end after Jamie revealed he was willing to step down as her sole conservator when the time was "right" and a "smooth transition" could occur.

As per Fox News, Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing the case, still needs to approve the move. The next hearing in the singer's conservatorship case is scheduled for September 29. (ANI)

