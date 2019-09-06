Britney Spears along with her children Sean Preston, 13 and Jayden James, 15 (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Britney Spears fears losing son's custody

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who was recently angry with her father Jamie for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old son, is now scared of losing his custody to ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Her father has served as the pop star's conservator since her highly-publicized breakdown in 2007, and a source told E! News that Spears is scared that her father's role in her life would hinder her access to her children.
"Britney is extremely anxious and paranoid about losing custody and she feels Jamie put her in jeopardy," the insider said, adding that the 'Toxic' singer was furious with her father for allegedly putting hands on her son Sean Preston.
"Britney was very upset with her dad and left with the boys," the insider said. "She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way."
The source added that the singer was the one to inform her ex-husband, Federline of the incident, after which he went to the police and was granted a restraining order on behalf of himself and their sons against Jamie.
A detailed police report obtained by Us Weekly read that Sean and his younger brother, Jayden James were visiting their grandfather at his condo in California when he allegedly got into a quarrel with their grandfather. He reportedly felt unsafe and locked himself in a room but Jamie managed to break in and allegedly "shook" the boy, a law enforcement source alleged.
In April, Britney checked into a mental health facility, reportedly due to the stress of her father Jamie's illness. (ANI)

