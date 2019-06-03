Britney Spears feels 'blessed' to have new bike, goes on ride with boyfriend

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 2 (ANI): It seems that Britney Spears is in love with her new bike which she recently purchased for herself.

The pop star went on a bike ride with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari over the weekend and shared a picture of the two as they stopped in front of a pond, reported People.

"I'm so blessed to have this in my neighbourhood. Just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven!!!," Spears captioned the photo.



"Are you talking about the lake or that handsome gentleman," Asghari commented on the photo.

This comes after Spears' attended the eighth-grade graduation of her son Sean Preston.

"She was very happy to be a part of the graduation," a source told People.

"Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their school work very seriously."

Spears has been spending quality time with her sons Sam Preston and Jayden James and boyfriend Asghari after leaving the treatment in April.

"It's great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants," a source previously told People.

"He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney."

Since leaving treatment, Spears and Asghari have been papped many times. (ANI)

