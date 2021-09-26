Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari slams conservatorship documentaries

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Seems like pop star Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari is not a fan of documentaries based on his lady love's life according to his recent social media posting in which he has trashed all of them.

Sam took to his Instagram stories to take a dig at the recent 'Controlling Britney Spears' documentary that aired on Friday night to write: "Past docs left a bad after taste. I'm hoping this one will be respectful."

He also questioned documentary producers on what made them "just to shed light" without input or approval from Britney- which he referred to as "subject of documentary."

"Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney," Sam stated.

On a related note, Britney said back in March she had cried for two days after watching 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary and that it took a toll on her mental health.



The new documentary and Sam's comments ripping the same comes days before the important court hearing, where Britney's father Jamie Spears will probably step down as the conservator of her daughter after a 13-year-long court battle.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has filed legal documents declaring his intention to make a case for ending the conservatorship altogether this fall, as per TMZ.

The big question that could make or break the case in Britney's favour is whether the judge will order a mental evaluation as a prelude for ending the conservatorship.

Britney, Rosengart and Jamie have all said they wanted the conservatorship terminated without such an evaluation.

The judge has already allowed Britney to hire her own lawyer, and now she is engaged to Sam. Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has also agreed to stay on and work for her. These pointers could possibly make the judge think that she is capable of taking her life's decisions herself.

The hearing is on September 29, 2021.


