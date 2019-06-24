Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Britney Spears is all smiles on vacation with mother

Jun 23, 2019 20:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears looked all happy and healthy as she enjoyed some much-needed quality time with her mother after months of personal turmoil.
The 37-year-old pop star and her mother Lynne Spears recently jetted off for a mother-daughter trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the tropical Atlantic, reported E! News.
Britney also documented her exotic vacation on her Instagram account, posting photos and videos of her wearing bikinis, standing on the beach and taking a dip in the water.
The star posed for happy pictures while on the beach.

"I made it to paradise," she said on Saturday.
"Britney was so excited to get there and was giddy when she saw how beautiful the hotel, pool and beach are. She couldn't believe her eyes and was in awe. She said she was in paradise and didn't ever want to leave," an eyewitness told E! News.
"Britney couldn't wait to get down to the beach on Friday. They had chairs set up on the top of rocks overlooking the sand. [Britney and her mom] seemed very content and comfortable on their chairs watching the waves crash and the boats sail by. Britney climbed down some rocks and played in the sand," the eyewitness continued.
The singer seemed "totally relaxed and happy," the eyewitness said, adding, "She did some stretches and yoga poses on the sand and chatted with her mom."
Lynne took photos of her daughter, and the two were seen "laughing together and having a great time," the eyewitness said.
On Saturday, Britney and Lynne were seen swimming in the ocean.
"Britney was dancing around and singing to herself. She had the best time in the crystal-clear water. After the beach, they went to the pool, where they ordered lunch and relaxed together on a daybed," the eyewitness said.
Earlier this month, the singer vacationed with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami.
It's been a tumultuous year so far for Britney. The singer spent a month at a mental health treatment facility months after she cancelled a Las Vegas tour following a health emergency suffered by her father and conservator Jamie Spears.
Earlier this month, she obtained a permanent restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi, who her family, alleged had begun harassing her again after she began treatment.
Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over the singer's mental health and many have called for the end to her conservatorship. In May, a judge ordered a court investigator's report on it, which is due in September.
Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph had told TMZ in May he did not want her to work again until she was "ready, physically, mentally and passionately."
Britney later assured fans during an encounter with paparazzi that "of course" they will see her perform again soon.
Britney's family has long blamed the ex-manager for taking the singer down the bad path that ended with her mental breakdown in 2008. (ANI)

