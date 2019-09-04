Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline reach new custody agreement

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears and rapper Kevin Federline have reached a new custody agreement.
The former partners have made a change to the child custody agreement they have regarding their sons Preston (13) and Jayden (12), reported Us Weekly.
The duo, who called it quits in 2007, have formally agreed that the 41-year-old rapper will get 70 per cent custody of their children, while the 37-year-old singer will only get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, a source confirmed to the outlet.
Earlier, the Grammy-winning singer and Kevin shared 50-50 custody of their boys, but they haven't been following that arrangement since August 2018, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
Instead, the former couple has been trying out their new 70-30 custody schedule before formalising it in documents, which were filed on August 28.
The 'Baby One More Time' songstress has been documenting the time spent with her sons on her social media handles all summer, posting pictures from their Disneyland trip with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in August and their trampoline time in June.
In May, amid Britney's conservatorship drama and following her mental health treatment, a source told Us Weekly that her ex-husband did not want to grant her any additional time with their sons.
"Britney's immediate concern has been in having increased visitation time with her boys," the insider told the outlet at that time.
"Kevin won't allow the boys to spend more time with their mother until Britney is once again stable and therapeutic on medication. He allows the boys to spend time with Britney, but it's at his discretion," the insider added.
Britney filed for divorce from Kevin in November 2006. The split was settled by March 2007. At the time, Kevin maintained custody of the children until Britney stabilised after her breakdown.
The singer has been struggling with her mental health recently. In April, Britney checked into a mental health facility due to the stress of her father Jamie Spears' illness.
Kevin is a proud father to four other children. He and his ex Shar Jackson share Kori (17), and Kaleb (15) while he welcomed Jordan (8) and Peyton (5) with his wife, Victoria Prince.
As for Britney, she has been dating personal trainer Sam since late 2016. (ANI)

