Britney Spears' lawyer asks court to end her conservatorship this fall

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has formally asked the court to put an end to her 13-year conservatorship once and for all.

According to Fox News, based on newly filed documents obtained on Wednesday, Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart has said that he actually sides with Spears' father, Jamie Spears, on the account that the conservatorship should end immediately.

In fact, Rosengart is in such agreeance that he proposed the decade-long plus agreement to control Spears' life and financials come to an end this fall and without the need for the singer to have to undergo mental health or medical evaluations because, in his client's estimation, she doesn't need one and has been fighting against any opinion on the contrary.

"If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance," Rosengart wrote in the filing.

"By way of illustration, Mr Spears had no training in matters of economics or finance. In fact, prior to assuming the post of conservator, his own modest finances were in array and he filed for bankruptcy. Relatedly, although our investigation is ongoing and further investigation is warranted, Mr Spears's mismanagement of Ms Spears's Estate is evident and ongoing," the filing stated.



Spears' camp has consistently claimed that Jamie Spears is seeking some USD 2 million on his way out, a portion of which is likely to land in the hands of his attorneys and her former business manager, Tri-Star.

When Jamie agreed to step aside from his post as conservator, he did so under the pretence that he would have to say yes to a succession plan he felt would be suitable and to his liking.

The singer has attempted to have her father removed as her conservator multiple times. Most recently, she accused her father of "conservatorship abuse" and claimed she wanted to press charges against him.

Spears revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a court hearing in June. The "Gimme More" singer claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

Since Jamie agreed to remove himself from the arrangement, Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari have indulged in some world travelling and even gotten engaged.

Rosengart also cited Spears' recent engagement as a large reason as to why the conservatorship should end at once, as having Jamie still a vital figure in the matter could "impede" prenuptial negotiations.

As per Fox News, a hearing for Spears to presumably hear about whatever payment her father is owed for his services or to put the matter to bed entirely is scheduled for September 29. (ANI)

