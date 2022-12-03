Britney Spears makes amends with sister on birthday

Los Angeles [US], December 3 (ANI): The 'Princess of Pop' has come to terms with her sister after feuding with her during her much-publicized conservatorship.

On her 41st birthday, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to send a shout-out to her 31-year-old sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsD24PraEu/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8d6a805b-6156-4448-86d6-7d7b1a2b89cf

"It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you ... congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain't alone ... if anybody knows what that feels like ... I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she wrote.

"Wait I need to read this again," one user wrote.



"I'm so confused," another user wrote.

According to a report by People Magazine, the two sisters had been publically feuding over Jamie's memoir, "Things I Should Have Said" earlier this year.

Jamie, who had shared instances from her childhood, notably mentioning Britney's 'erratic' behaviour, was accused by the latter of making commercial gains 'at her expense'.

Later, she took to Instagram to refute the accusations of the "Oops I Did It Again" singer with a post that read, "Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media".

Meanwhile, on her 41st birthday, Britney also shared a picture with her husband Sam Asghari from their wedding day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsACSerRTp/

"The man I married !!! I'm so blessed !!!" she wrote.



On the work front, Britney unveiled a new song for the first time in 6 years. The song, "Hold Me Closer", was a collaboration with British singer Elton John. (ANI)

