Britney Spears (image courtesy: Instagram)
Britney Spears' mother supports #FreeBritney movement?

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American singer Britney Spears, who made headlines sometime back because of her mental health battle, has her mother backing her up.
According to Fox News, Spears mother Lynne spoke about a fan who posted a comment about the team of the singer.
One of her fans posted a comment alleging that Spears' team deletes positive comments but leaves negative comments visible.
"To keep up the illusion that she needs help!" The account added (via Entertainment Tonight), "How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be a human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney," the comment read.
Lynne left a comment of her own seeming to confirm the fan's suspicions.
"I can't believe u just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing! I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn't find mine, which I JUST POSTED??? I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same," she wrote.
Ever since the "Free Britney" campaign gained speed in March, the singer's mother has seemingly taken the comments of the fans about her condition and her team's hold on her in a casual manner. The eagle-eyed Instagram followers of the singer have noticed Lynne "liking" posts tagged #FreeBritney.
In April this year, the 37-year-old singer checked into a mental health center, reportedly due to the stress of her father Jamie Spears' illness.
The singer shunned the reports which said that she was committed against her will before leaving treatment at the end of that month.
Jamie has been Britney's custodian since her breakdown in 2008. In May, a judge had ordered a 730 evaluation, a rule to evaluate the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.
In May, Britney's longtime manager said that the singer's medications stopped responding well around the time Jamie fell ill and the singer simply needed a break from working. (ANI)

