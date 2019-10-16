Britney Spears' new look will leave you awestruck

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears' new hairdo has left her fans awestruck.

After a five-week run as a brunette, Spears has gone back to her signature blonde hair. The 37-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her new look.

"So maybe blondes do have more fun. It's not professional Hollywood hair and makeup .... but hey it's real and I'm watching Vacation !!! PS Just got out of the pool so hair is wet ... sorry!!!" the singer captioned her video.

The short video showed her sitting on a couch in a white tube-top with her new locks pulled up into a bun on the top of her head.

Just one day earlier, the singer had shared a picture of her sitting in a tree on the beach in Maui, Hawaii, rocking her darker tresses.

"Nothing heals more than the ocean," she wrote on Instagram.

"I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui... it's literally turquoise ... it's unbelievable !!!"

"This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there. In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices ... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her every time I go to this magical place ... here I know there is more," the star went on to say.

Just over a month ago, Spears went brunette and showed it off on Instagram, saying her young sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, inspired her, reported Fox News.

"Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!," the star exclaimed. (ANI)

