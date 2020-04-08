Britney Spears promotes social distancing, thanks 'tirelessly working' healthcare professionals

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Promoting the measure of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, singer Britney Spears on Tuesday shared a poster of her iconic hit "...Baby One More Time" but with a twist to the lyrics.

Bringing a spin to the 90s hit, the pop star shared an illustration of herself from the music video on Instagram.



In the shared illustration, the 38-year-old is holding up a bottle of sanitiser, and next to that is written "my loneliness is saving me," instead of the song's original lyrics, "my loneliness is killing me."

"Enough said, " the singer wrote the caption.

Alongside, the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' singer also extended her thank you to "all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working" to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus crises.

Last week, the American singer-songwriter shared a post where she thanked all the warriors that are working through the tough times of coronavirus and are helping the world deal with the crisis. (ANI)

