Britney Spears requests followers not to forget her during 'indefinite hiatus'

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:31 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who went on an "indefinite work hiatus" earlier this year, has just reminded fans not to forget her during the break.
The 'In the Zone' singer on Friday afternoon shared photos of herself hitting the stage alongside a note for fans.
"I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!! I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want," read the note.
"I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect!!!!" she added. "Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf."
The 37-year-old singer announced she would be taking the break from the spotlight in January to care for her father Jamie Spears following his life-threatening colon rupture. (ANI)

