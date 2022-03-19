Britney Spears returns to Instagram

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears has returned to Instagram!

The 'Toxic' star has reactivated her Instagram, a few days after her sudden disappearance.

Britney shared a slew of pictures in which she could be seen posing in a white coloured top with puffy organza sleeves. She paired her outfit with a short velvet colour blue skirt and a pair of tanned pointed-toe pumps.

While Britney's caption was a simple rose emoji, her fans flocked to the comments section, welcoming her back to the platform.





However, the Grammy winner didn't mention any reason for her sudden disappearance.

In September, Britney disabled her Instagram handle for a week and returned to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old singer had most recently been using her account to speak out about the controversies going around her familial relationships and how she was treated during her conservatorship that ended last year.

Britney was earlier placed under a conservatorship in 2008 in which she was unable to make her own personal or financial decisions. The conservatorship was solely owned by her father Jamie Spears at that time. (ANI)

