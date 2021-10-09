Britney Spears reveals she's writing a book following conservatorship battle

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears is putting pen to paper for a novel. The Grammy-winning artist recently revealed that she's writing a book about a girl who is murdered and turns into a ghost.

The songstress shared the news on her Instagram account. The 39-year-old musician posted an image of a hand coming out of the water while holding a pen.

She wrote, "I'm writing a book about a girl[?] who was murdered ... yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn't know how to cross over to the world she use to know."

"After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!! Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make ... greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!! She no longer needs her mirror ... she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo ... but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over ...... besides learning to write her name again," Britney added. Britney did not reveal any more information about the project. The singer recently landed a major win in her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop star's father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship last month, reported Fox News.

"Suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

"The current situation is not tenable," she added before firmly pressing that "the order is in effect today - right now."

The judge also ordered control of all of Britney's assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator - a certified public accountant named John Zabel. Judge Penny further maintained that her ruling is not appealable.

The singer had been clamoring for years in and out of court all in strategically concerted efforts to oust her father from his longtime post as conservator of her estate. She revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a bombshell court hearing in June.

The 'Gimme More' singer claimed at the time she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married. She has since gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. (ANI)