Britney Spears rings in 38th birthday with boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears jetted off to Miami with her boyfriend Sam Asghari to ring in her 38th birthday.

The pop icon celebrated turning 38 on Monday and offered fans a glimpse into the celebration, sharing a video montage of the trip on Instagram.

"It's my Bday B--ches," the 'Toxic' singer captioned the video which showed her celebrating at a bowling alley, executing decent form as she sent one down the lane.

Later, Spears showed a custom birthday cake topped with Oreo cookies and decorated with snaps of some of her most legendary moments.

In addition to soaking up the sun in Miami, the lively couple also went ice skating at the Edition Hotel, where Art Basel is currently being held.

The 25-year-old Asghari offered a touching tribute to his love of three years on Instagram and wrote, "We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE. There's a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you're my princess." (ANI)

