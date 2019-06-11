Britney Spears, Sam Asghari having great time in Miami

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): American singer Britney Spears jetted off to Miami with Sam Asghari and it seems the duo is having a great time holidaying together.

The cameras spotted the 37-year-old Grammy award winner and her 25-year-old personal trainer beau soaking up the sun on a beach together over the weekend.

The cute couple also had a great time on a yacht together, where they recreated one of Titanic's most iconic scene on the bow of the boat.

A source tells E-News that "Britney and Sam took a quick weekend trip to Miami. All [Spears] wanted was to be in a bikini by the water. She was so excited to be able to go. They had a room overlooking the ocean and Britney was in heaven."

"The first day they chartered a yacht, C'est La Vie, and spent the day out on Biscayne Bay goofing around and having fun," the insider continues.

"They jumped into the water together and tried all different ways of diving off the decks. Britney was having the best time laughing and being with her man."

"They went swimming, laid out, stretched together and had someone take their pictures doing all different poses and angles," the source added.

"They held hands and kissed. Britney couldn't have looked any happier or more content."

And the fun did not just stop here, the couple also had a great time riding jet skis during their weekend trip.

The singer posted a video on Instagram where she is seen enjoying every bit of her jet Ski moment.

"Britney was very daring and not scared. She has an adventurous side that came out and she was having a great time," the source tells E-News.

"She was definitely in her element being at the beach and enjoying the nice weather. She was very relaxed and just happy to be there," the source added.

The source further went on to say, "Sam was taking care of her with towels and whatever she needed. He arranged for a golf cart to take them down to the beach and back to their room. He dotes on her and it seems like his priority is for Britney to have fun and be happy. She got her wish and had a great weekend."

However, after glancing through all the pictures of herself from the Miami trip online, the singer slammed all the paparazzi on Instagram.

Spears uploaded a video on the Instagram story where she was seen enjoying the weather.

"Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now, and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?" she said in the video. (ANI)

