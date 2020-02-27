Britney Spears shares gut-wrenching video of the moment she snapped her foot

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 27 (ANI): Just last month, pop-star Britney Spears broke her foot while dancing at a studio.

Recently, the 38-year-old "Toxic" singer shared a video of the mishap on her Instagram page, reported Fox News.

The caption of the short clip read: "I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes .... I know I'm barefoot .... don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here..... sorry it's kind of loud !!!!!"

In the video, Spears could be seen spinning and grooving to a fast-paced soundtrack, when suddenly she lost grip and broke her foot with a loud and painful snap.

According to Fox News. the sound of the shattering foot is clearly audible in the clip so the faint of heart should watch it at their own risk. (ANI)

