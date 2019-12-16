Britney Spears shows off Xmas tree, urges fans not to be bullies, be nice this holiday season

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 16 (ANI): Pop singer Britney Spears on Sunday opened up on her ongoing battle against internet bullying as she showed off her stunning Christmas decorations and asked fans to be nice this holiday season.

In a video that she posted on Instagram, the 38-year-old singer she showed off a massive Christmas tree, covered in white lights with Michael Buble's 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' playing in the background.



She is heard saying "Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year."

The 'Toxic' singer captioned the post to reveal that she had a hard time sharing things online "because people say the meanest things."

She began the caption," Happy holidays friends, I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!!"

On her previous posts, users have remarked with such messages: "I can't see life in her eyes. God... what happened to her? "

Addressing these comments on her account she wrote, "If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person."

Spears continued. "There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people. Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless!!!!!"

Sam Asghari, Spears' boyfriend, commented on the post stating: "It's so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture."