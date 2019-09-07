Britney Spears takes 'much needed' break amid custody drama

Singer Britney Spears
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears is enjoying some alone time just days after her ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their two sons.
"On a much-needed vacay by myself!!!!" Spears captioned a video on Instagram of her working out. "I was so excited I found a great gym ......there were private mini rooms in the gym so you could box and lift ... it was great day !!!!!"
The video shows her exercising in a sports bra and short shorts.
Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Federline will maintain custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James 70 per cent of the time, with Britney remaining 30 per cent.
Earlier, the Grammy-winning singer and Federline shared 50-50 custody of their boys.
"There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by [their other son] Jayden," Federline's representative told People. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:06 IST

