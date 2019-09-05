Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears 'very angry' with her dad over alleged abuse of son

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney spears is 'very angry' with her father Jamie Spears after he allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean.
On Wednesday, Kevin Federline, Britney's former partner and father of her two sons, filed a criminal complaint against Jamie after learning that he allegedly "put hands" on their son, reported E! News.
According to a source it looks like even Britney is in total agreement with her ex. "Britney was very upset with her dad and left with the boys. She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way," informed the source.
In fact, it was Britney who told Federline about the alleged incident. "Britney had to explain to Federline what happened and he felt they had no choice but to go to the police," the insider explained.
After the report, Federline was granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of Sean and Jayden, Britney and Federline's second son. According to the order, Jamie is not allowed to contact Sean or Jayden and is not permitted to act the mandated supervisor when the boys are in Britney's care.
However, this could pose a challenge to the current child custody arrangement as Jamie acts as Britney's conservator. The source shared, "Britney is extremely anxious and paranoid about losing custody and she feels Jamie put her in jeopardy."
Currently, Federline maintains custody of Sean and Jayden 70 per cent of the time, with Britney remaining 30 per cent.
Earlier, the Grammy-winning singer and Federline shared 50-50 custody of their boys.
The 'Baby One More Time' songstress has been documenting the time spent with her sons on her social media handles all summer, posting pictures from their Disneyland trip with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in August and their trampoline time in June.
Despite the ongoing drama, it doesn't seem like Federline would keep Britney from making memories like these with their boys. "Federline in no way wants to prevent the boys from having any unreasonable custodial contact with their mom," said, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's attorney. (ANI)

