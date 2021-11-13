Britney Spears wants to record music again after conservatorship win

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): Friday marks the big victory day for pop star Britney Spears after 13 long years, she is finally free from her conservatorship. An LA judge has finally given her sole power to control her life and money.

But what her fans and followers are looking up to is her further plans after the conservatorship win. The singer is already making plans that also include recording music again.

Britney "wants to make music and perform again," but it's "not her top priority right now and hasn't been for a while," a source exclusively told Page Six.

"It's never been her intention to step away from her career altogether. People around Britney spoke for her and said she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth," the source told the outlet.

The insider added, "The only thing she's said is that she would not work again under her father's control, but now that he's out as her conservator, she's willing and even excited to get back to it one day."

There has always been a lot of buzz as to whether the 'Toxic' singer would ever return to her music career.



As per Page Six, Britney checked into a mental health facility following her "indefinite work hiatus" as of January 2019.

Her second Vegas residency, 'Britney: Domination' was also delayed as a result of the hiatus.

In an Instagram Live session in March 2020, Britney's 15-year-old son, Jayden told his followers that his mom was still unsure about a comeback.

In July, the pop icon's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, quit claiming that the singer had plans to "officially retire."

TMZ reported earlier on Friday that Britney is all set to be back in the game now. She wants to get back into the studio but has not yet picked producers or writers to work with yet.

However, a source then clarified Page Six that the Grammy winner is open to getting back to work, but "her focus is on the elimination of her conservatorship, marrying Sam and having a baby."

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Britney Spears is now capable of being in control of her estate, and the circumstances that led to the restrictive legal arrangement in 2008 no longer apply. (ANI)

