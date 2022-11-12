Britney's 'fragrant' encounter is a total vibe!: Ariana

Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Pop singer Ariana Grande has come out with a new fragrance line and it has already found a big fan in pop royalty Britney Spears!



According to E! Online, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande shared a lot of mutual admiration and love to each other through the former's recent Instagram post.



Britney's post on the fragrance line featured a poster with a meditating figure draped with flowers. The image was tagged with the message, "Everything you need, your courage, strength, compassion and love; everything you need is already within you".

"Good God, I can breathe better," said Britney in the caption to the post before going on to compliment Ariana's 'new fragrance line'.

Ariana's fragrance line with compete with her own fragrance line.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Ariana was quick to notice and react with immensely supportive and heart-warming words, reciprocating the goodwill shared by the Princess of Pop.



"i love yours as well ! always have and will. sending you so much love, queen" - said Grande in the comments of the post with a number of heart-shaped hands and meditation emojis.



Britney Spears came out with the latest of her many fragrances this year, while Ariana also added another fragrance line recently to her immensely successful dollar brand "R.E.M. beauty".



Ariana has not been one to shy away from showing love to the "Baby One More Time" singer.

As per EOnline, Ariana has enthralled viewers with bang-on impersonations of Pop royalty during her appearances in talk shows like The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live.



She also paid homage to the "Gimme More" by dressing like her in an episode of 'The Voice' during her stint there as a judge.



Ariana Grande's 'Cloud Intense' perfume and Britney Spears' 'Naked Fantasy' are both readily purchasable on various online platforms. (ANI)