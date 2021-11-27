Bryan Adams remains hospitalized in Italy after being tested COVID positive earlier

Milan [Italy], November 27 (ANI): Singer and guitarist Bryan Adams has posted an update today from the hospital in Milan, Italy where he was taken after testing COVID positive for the second time in a month, upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday.



The Canadian rock musician took to Instagram and shared photos and a video from inside the hospital. Along with it, he wrote, "Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. The shot I'm being given is anti thrombosis, it's precautionary until I test negative."

The 'Baby When You're Gone' singer had arrived in Italy to launch and do press events for the 2022 issue of the iconic Pirelli calendar which he had photographed.

Adams had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30, hours before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at which he was due to perform the song 'It's Only Love' with H.E.R. in honour of inductee Tina Turner. His last-minute exit caused a reshuffle with Keith Urban stepping in to replace him, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

