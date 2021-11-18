BTS, Coldplay to sing at American Music Awards for first live performance of 'My Universe'

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): It's time to rejoice for the fans of Coldplay and BTS as the British rockers and the South Korean K-pop stars will come together to sing their chart-topping hit 'My Universe' at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to Variety, BTS will be doing double duty on the ABC show, as the group was already announced as hooking up with Megan Thee Stallion for another performance spot, doing the first live TV rendition of their 'Butter Remix' collaboration.

The announcement of their booking follows by a day's rollout of some other performances slated for the broadcast, including the rising Italian rock band Maneskin, 'Fancy Like' singer Walker Hayes, country favourite Mickey Guyton and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator.



Others previously announced to perform from LA's Microsoft Theatre include Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Olivia Rodrigo, a Carrie Underwood/Jason Aldean duet, Kane Brown and a New Edition/New Kids on the Block teaming. Diplo will DJ.

Cardi B will be the first-time host of the show, which airs on Sunday at 8 pm on ABC. It'll be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

'My Universe' came out in late September and debuted at No. 1 Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. It was the second time Coldplay has topped the Hot 100, but the first instance since 2008, while it marked the sixth No. 1 for BTS, all of those having come since September 2020. Coldplay's previous chart-topper was 'Viva la Vida' in 2008.

As landmarks go, 'My Universe' marked the first time a song with two groups sharing top billing ever reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, although 'I'm Gonna Make You Love Me' by the Supremes and Temptations had come close when it peaked at No. 2 in 1969, according to Variety. (ANI)

