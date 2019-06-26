BTS feature film to release globally in August

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Korean pop band BTS's feature film 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' is getting a global release on August 7.

This comes after the release of the band's last film 'Love Yourself in Seoul'.

The upcoming feature follows the band's final days of their tour 'Love Yourself' in Europe and is expected to be alike the theme of 2018's 'Burn the Stage: The Movie', which featured a mix of the band's live performances, some candid clips and interviews.

The filmmakers have promised that the new film will have the band members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungbook sharing some never-before-heard tales.

"(Their fans) the ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide," Variety quoted Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing saying in a statement.

K-pop band's last release earned USD 18.5 million at the box office.

BTS completed six years in the industry after their debut in 2013 on June 13. The 2019 BTS Festa, an annual celebration to mark each year anniversary of the group ended recently on June 14. (ANI)

